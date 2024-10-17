See what KALONZO said after it emerged that RUTO may be considering him as GACHAGUA’s replacement





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has broken the silence on rumors that he is among those being considered by President William Ruto to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua once the Senate impeaches him.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo dismissed allegations as mendacious, saying he is not eying Gachagua’s seat.

According to the Azimio principal, Ruto had yet to approach him for the government position but maintained that he would not take up the role if asked.

Kalonzo, while insisting on the matter, claimed that it was too late for the Head of State to approach him for the deputy president position, alleging that President Ruto intended to have Gachagua's replacement by Friday this week.

“First of all, it has not been offered and Kenyans should know that President Ruto intends to have a deputy president in place by Friday this week. He has not approached me because he knows I will not accept,” Kalonzo clarified.

The former Vice President further faulted the Head of State for politically instigating Gachagua’s impeachment at both the National Assembly and the Senate.

According to the Wiper Party leader, Ruto was fully behind the decisions made at the National Assembly and the Senate.

He noted that Gachagua’s impeachment was already pre-decided and the second in command had only the option of moving to court to salvage his career.

