MAINA KAGENI explores his newly acquired zero mileage BMW X6 2024 M-Sport, weeks after JALANG’O revealed his actual salary at Classic 105 - This man lives large (VIDEO).

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Seasoned radio presenter Maina Kageni has added another luxury car to his impressive collection—a zero mileage 2024 BMW X6 M Sport.

Known for his passion for high-end vehicles, Maina took to social media and flaunted the pricey German machine estimated to cost him Ksh 19 million.

The 2024 BMW X6 M Sport is a powerful and stylish SUV, featuring two engine options: a 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

With horsepower ranging from 375 to 617, this SUV offers top-tier performance for both city and off-road driving.

The car is packed with modern technology and luxury features, including an 8-speed automatic transmission and a high-tech infotainment system, ensuring both a smooth drive and an enjoyable experience for passengers.

This comes weeks after former Kiss FM presenter turned Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o revealed that Kageni earns around Ksh 3 Million per month at Classic 105.

Speaking at Iko Nini podcast, Jalang’o said, “When Maina goes on air, there is a commercial on every break. Everything is sponsored. He makes the station around KSh 10 million in a day. Why not give him KSh 3 million because if he leaves, the money won’t be as good,”

Living Large: Watch Maina Kageni Exploring His Newly Acquired Zero Mileage BMW X6 2024 M-SPORT. pic.twitter.com/UxHX1hS6fB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 17, 2024

Spanking brand new BMW X6 2024 M-SPORT. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GpPIM6lvXt — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) October 16, 2024

