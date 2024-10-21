See OSCAR SUDI’s message to GACHAGUA after he revealed how RUTO’s government attempted to assassinate him twice.





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has sent a message to impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, just hours after Gachagua revealed an elaborate state plan to assassinate him.

In a press conference at Karen Hospital on Sunday, Gachagua stated that the state had failed in two attempts to poison him, leading them to decide to pursue his impeachment.

Gachagua noted that the first attempt was in Kisumu at the end of August and the second attempt was in Nyeri just a few days later.

According to the former DP, he escaped the two assassination attempts because his team detected the poison.

He noted that the second attempt was by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which he reported.

“On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room and bugged it and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and were able to escape the scheme.

"I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning. “

"On September 3, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders.

Reacting to the bombshell, Sudi, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, stated, “Ufalme wa dunia ukikukataa tafuta Ufalme wa mbinguni kwa sababu ni free (If the kingdom of this world rejects you, seek the kingdom of heaven because it’s free.)”

