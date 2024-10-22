American football star JAY CUTLER arrested for DUI and gun possession in Tennessee







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Jay Cutler, former NFL quarterback and reality TV personality, found himself behind bars on Thursday, October 17, after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and gun possession in Franklin, Tennessee, TMZ has learned.

The ex-Chicago Bears star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was charged with four offenses, including DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of the implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. According to the Franklin Police Department, Cutler was booked into Williamson County Jail, where he posed for a mugshot looking less than pleased. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The details surrounding Cutler’s arrest remain unclear, with authorities yet to reveal more about the incident. TMZ has reached out to the police for additional information.

Cutler, who starred alongside Cavallari on the reality show "Very Cavallari," was married to the TV star for nearly a decade before their divorce was finalized in 2022. The couple shares three children—Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor—and lived in Nashville during their marriage.

Throughout his 12-year NFL career, Cutler played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. He retired in 2017 after a brief stint with the Dolphins, following his years as the Bears' starting quarterback.