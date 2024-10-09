See MUTAHI NGUNYI’s reaction after GACHAGUA was impeached by National Assembly on Tuesday





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has reacted to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment by the National Assembly on Tuesday evening.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse preferred 11 charges upon which MPs voted to send President William Ruto’s principal assistant packing.

The accusations against Gachagua include gross violation of the constitution, undermining the President, undermining devolution, irregular acquisition of wealth, publicly attacking a judge, intimidating the acting KEMSA CEO, promoting ethnicity, and insubordination to the President, among other charges.

A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.

Reacting on Tuesday evening after Gachagua's impeachment, Mutahi Ngunyi thanked MPs for sending Gachagua home, describing him as a "dark man with a dark soul."

Mutahi Ngunyi further criticized Gachagua, labeling him a "cannibal" who allegedly stole from his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, as well as from his brother's children and widows.

This is a screenshot of what Mutahi Ngunyi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.