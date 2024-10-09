I will help you reconcile with President RUTO if you resign – AHMEDNASIR tells GACHAGUA





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has offered to help Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reconcile with President William Ruto, who is reported to be the secret force behind Gachagua's impeachment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a total of 281 Members of the National Assembly voted to approve the eleven charges leveled against Gachagua.

Reacting to Gachagua's impeachment, the city lawyer advised the embattled deputy president to reconcile with President William Ruto.

According to Ahmednasir, Gachagua should strike a deal with President Ruto, agreeing that the government will not pursue him with detectives if he voluntarily resigns from his position.

The outspoken lawyer suggested he would negotiate a favourable deal for the former Mathira MP in case he procures his services.

"Rigathi Gachagua should cut a quick deal with William Ruto tonight or at least by tomorrow before 4pm...Resign and negotiate an amnesty and an undertaking from President Ruto not to send his dogs after him.

"At a reasonable fee...the usual rate for white-shoe law firms I can get for Rigathi Gachagua those terms from Ruto," Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST