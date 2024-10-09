BABU OWINO explains his absence from Parliament during GACHAGUA’s impeachment.





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has explained his absence from Parliament during Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment on Tuesday evening.

Commenting on X on Wednesday, Babu Owino stated that he could not spend an entire day debating the DP's impeachment motion when more pressing matters for his constituents required his attention.

He noted that he would attend parliament sessions should they discuss matters of national importance, such as the Adani issue, the new university funding model, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), high taxation, and unemployment, among others.

"How can I waste my precious whole day discussing Rigathi yet we have serious issues like Adani, New University funding model, SHIF, High cost of living, High taxation, unemployment among others," Owino stated.

"You'll see me in parliament when these issues are presented but they will not bring them.

"I was highly engaged with other important and urgent matters affecting my constituents.

"The speed with which Rigathi was impeached should be the same speed used to solve Kenyans' challenges," Owino added.

