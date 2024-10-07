Apology my foot! I will never forgive GACHAGUA for humiliating me and my husband and spelling doom on our marriage – Murang’a Woman Rep declares





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina has vowed never to forgive Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua even after apologizing publicly to President William Ruto and MPs ahead of his impeachment hearing on Tuesday.

In a statement on Facebook, Maina remained firm, insisting she has no space to forgive the embattled deputy president.

Maina, who is married to Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, noted that Gachagua insulted and humiliated her in the past and would revenge on Tuesday by impeaching him.

She narrated how Gachagua broke her heart by allegedly uttering unpalatable things during her wedding.

"We have been insulted, threatened and humiliated.”

“On his way to my dowry and the night prior, he said unpalatable and venomous things that broke me completely.”

“The things he has said about me in person, and his associates have said, I have no space for forgiveness," Maina said.

Maina claimed that despite Gachagua leading the dowry negotiations between her and Wamumbi, the second in command allegedly predicted that their marriage would last more than six months.

"He has referred to my lady colleagues as pr0st!tutes. He even bet my marriage wouldn't last for 6 months, yet I had trusted him," she added.

