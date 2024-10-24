See the beautiful wife and kids that slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO has left behind - May his killers never find peace (PHOTOs).





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko has left behind a young family, following his brutal murder by unknown people who abducted him last Friday.

Ayieko was married to a lady called Esther Agumba and they were blessed with two children - a boy and a girl.

Ayieko’s mutilated body was found dumped in a stream, days after he was reported missing.

His brother believes that someone hired killers to commit the heinous act and take the body parts to him.

Below are photos of the slain manager’s young family.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.