MURKOMEN spotted in the Senate trying to bribe senators to save Kericho Governor ERIC MUTAI





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Nyandarua County Senator, John Methu, has slammed Sports Cabinet Secretary, Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen, for attempting to bribe senators in a bid to save Kericho County Governor, Dr. Eric Mutai, who was impeached by MCAs last week.

Senators will hear the impeachment motion against Kericho Governor Dr. Erick Mutai on Monday and Tuesday next week despite an active court order barring the house from discussing the impeachment motion.

According to Senator Methu, Murkomen is trying to use his connections in the senate to persuade senators to save Mutai.

Methu wondered why Murkomen is trying to save Mutai yet he is among individuals who are calling for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I have seen Murkomen running up and down trying to bribe the senators to oppose the removal from office by impeachment of Kericho County Governor, Dr. Eric Mutai while on the other hand, he is supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

If this isn’t a high-class tribalism then what is this?,” Methu said.

