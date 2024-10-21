Detectives zero in on the main suspect behind the murder of Nominated Kirinyaga MCA LUCY NJERI’s beautiful daughter SETH, whose body was found at a rented house in Thika (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Zetech University graduate Seth Nyakio have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder.

Seth, a daughter of Nominated Kirinyaga MCA Lucy Njeri, was murdered a week ago.

Her lifeless body was found at Biafra Estate in Thika, 2 days after she went missing.

Reports indicate that her boyfriend is the main suspect in the murder.

Police believe that he got wind of her whereabouts after they broke up, wooed her, and ended up killing her.

According to the Nominated MCA, her daughter left their home at Kamakis bypass on Saturday last week a jovial soul.

The two talked until Sunday but thereafter, efforts to reach her daughter were futile.

Her calls and text messages went unanswered, leaving her disturbed.

A search was mounted without success.

On Monday morning, the family received a strange phone call from a friend, informing her that she had been killed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.