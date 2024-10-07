See how Kenyans reacted to GACHAGUA’s public apology to RUTO ahead of his impeachment hearing

Monday, October 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's unexpected apology to his boss, President William Ruto, has attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans with many saying he is scared.
During a church service on Sunday, October 6,
at the National Prayer Altar at his official residence, Gachagua pleaded with
Ruto to forgive him if he had offended him in any way.
Gachagua also asked the president to forgive
his spouse, Dorcas Rigathi, referring to her recent engagement programs, which
include spearheading boys' rights in the country.
However, Gachagua's apology generated
discussion online among Kenyans, with some arguing that the deputy president
was not sincere.
According to some Kenyans, Gachagua's choice
of words indicated that he was not genuine in his apology.
Others said the deputy president should have
opened up about what led to the fallout with his boss before apologizing.
"Hyping public sympathy is what I’d
call it," Hon. William Kabogo charged.
"You see when apologising for any wrong
you have committed and you start with the word “if” If I offended you . . .
If I hurt you . . . If I wronged you. You're actually throwing a partial
responsibility back on the offended person(s). There are no “ifs” involved in a
good apology," Fredrick
Okango observed.
"A proper apology should show remorse.
Not mockery," Mithamo
Muchiri retorted.
"If your partner decides to move on, no
amount of apologies or begging will change things! Kindly move on as
well," Ng’endo Murugu stated.
"All the apologies are sympathy seeking
from someone who lost the grace of holding this office. One fundamental
question though, as from minute 2:40, why is he talking about the judiciary yet
the process hasn't reached there?" Lord Abraham Mutai thundered.
