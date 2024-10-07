BABU OWINO breaks silence as he reveals why he has been missing in action over GACHAGUA’s impeachment process.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has explained his recent absence from the public eye, stating that he has been focusing on personal matters while many Kenyans are preoccupied with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Taking on his Facebook page, the vocal lawmaker stated that Kenyans have greater challenges to deal with than impeaching Gachagua.

The legislator was responding to a curious Facebook user who sought to know why he had been silent during the process.

"Why are you silent, Babu Owino? Why haven't I seen you speaking about the impeachment?" the user posed.

Babu Owino replied, "Kenyans have bigger challenges."

The lawmaker has been quiet over the motion even as some Members of Parliament distanced themselves from the impeachment.

Among those who have distanced themselves include Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, his Mumias East counterpart Peter Salasya, and Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West).

Some Mt Kenya MPs, including Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, Nyeri Women's Representative Rahab Mukami, and her Embu counterpart Pamela Njoki, have already made a U-turn on the motion, claiming they had listened to their constituents who said it was not a priority.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba previously claimed that she had 'listened to the ground' and that if the time to vote came, she would vote against the impeachment motion.

