SHOCK as it emerges that one of the goons who attacked MORARA KEBASO stabbed a man in Huruma and relocated to Juja - He is a wanted criminal (PHOTOs).

Monday, October 7, 2024 - One of the goons who attacked political activist Morara Kebaso at Bomas of Kenya is reportedly a wanted criminal.
He allegedly stabbed a man in Huruma Estate in Nairobi and
relocated to Juja after police started pursuing him.
Reports indicate that most of his friends are armed thugs
involved in a spate of robberies
The ruthless goon identified as Edwin Afabo is hired by
Mathare MP Anthony Olouch to silence his opponents.
See his photos below.
" Alidunga Mtu Kisu akatoroka, huwa anatumiwa na MP wa Mathare" Tesoti exposes the Goons used by Martha MP yesterday to Hurt Kebaso Morara! pic.twitter.com/QDTZ6v7tkc— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 5, 2024
