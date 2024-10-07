SHOCK as it emerges that one of the goons who attacked MORARA KEBASO stabbed a man in Huruma and relocated to Juja - He is a wanted criminal (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - One of the goons who attacked political activist Morara Kebaso at Bomas of Kenya is reportedly a wanted criminal.

He allegedly stabbed a man in Huruma Estate in Nairobi and relocated to Juja after police started pursuing him.

Reports indicate that most of his friends are armed thugs involved in a spate of robberies

The ruthless goon identified as Edwin Afabo is hired by Mathare MP Anthony Olouch to silence his opponents.

" Alidunga Mtu Kisu akatoroka, huwa anatumiwa na MP wa Mathare" Tesoti exposes the Goons used by Martha MP yesterday to Hurt Kebaso Morara! pic.twitter.com/QDTZ6v7tkc — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 5, 2024

