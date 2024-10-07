SHOCK as it emerges that one of the goons who attacked MORARA KEBASO stabbed a man in Huruma and relocated to Juja - He is a wanted criminal (PHOTOs).


Monday, October 7, 2024 - One of the goons who attacked political activist Morara Kebaso at Bomas of Kenya is reportedly a wanted criminal.

He allegedly stabbed a man in Huruma Estate in Nairobi and relocated to Juja after police started pursuing him.

Reports indicate that most of his friends are armed thugs involved in a spate of robberies

The ruthless goon identified as Edwin Afabo is hired by Mathare MP Anthony Olouch to silence his opponents.

See his photos below. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments