SEAN PAUL to headline a concert in Nairobi.





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Legendary reggae and dancehall artist Sean Paul is set to make a thrilling return to Kenya after two decades.

The Grammy-winning musician, renowned for hits like “Get Busy,” “Give Me the Light,” and “No Lie,” will headline a highly anticipated concert on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the Waterfront 2 Gardens, Nairobi Jockey Club.

At 51, Sean Paul promises to deliver the same electrifying energy that has defined his illustrious career, ensuring an unforgettable night filled with vibrant music and dynamic performances.

Kenyan fans can look forward to his signature dancehall beats that have kept dancefloors alive for years.

The concert is organized by Who Said Events & Win Group Agency and will feature an impressive lineup of local talent, including Kenyan music heavyweights like Redsan, Motif Di Don (Arbantone set), DJ Grauchi, G-Money, Kym Nickdee, DJ Moh Spice, Mish, CNG, and ZJ Heno. The event will be hosted by popular emcees DNG and BV Accurate, setting the stage for a night of excitement, fun, and nostalgic vibes.

Sean Paul last performed in Kenya in 2004, making this concert a long-awaited reunion for fans.

Early bird regular tickets are priced at Ksh 3,000 while early bird VIP tickets are available for Ksh 7,500.

For those seeking a premium experience, the Golden Circle option is available at Ksh 25,000 per person. There is also a Golden Circle package for six people at Ksh 120,000.

