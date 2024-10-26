Why singer BAHATI has apologized to his baby mama and VICTOR WANYAMA





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Musician Kevin Bahati recently stirred up attention online with a public apology to his baby mama, Yvette Obura, and Victor Wanyama.

The apologies were posted on his Instagram account, which has a following of over 3.6 million.

Bahati acknowledged a mistake he made in June when he shared a photo of Yvette on social media while promoting his Netflix show.

He expressed his desire to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with her.

“In June 2024, I posted a photo of Yvette Obura on my social media accounts.

"I take this opportunity to apologize to my Sister for any harm caused. I never had any ill motives. I look forward to fostering good co-parenting in the future,” Bahati wrote.

Additionally, the aspiring politician issued a similar apology in a separate post directed at a Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama.

He mentioned that he posted a photo of the footballer in June, accompanied by a caption involving Diana Marua, and expressed regret for any harm caused.

Bahati reassured that his intentions were not malicious and emphasized his hope for better camaraderie and future partnerships.

