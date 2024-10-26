Mutilated body of a lady found dumped outside Naivasha road apartments in Nairobi - Some of the internal organs had been removed.





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - A troubling pattern of brutal killings has emerged in Nairobi, with yet another woman’s dismembered body found along the Naivasha Road, marking the seventh death in a week.

The recent discovery follows the high-profile murders of a mother, her daughter, and niece in Eastleigh, and the suspected homicide of Seth Nyakio Njeri, a Zetech University graduate and daughter of a Kirinyaga MCA, whose body was found in Thika.

The latest victim was discovered outside an apartment, her body severely mutilated.

Residents and the apartment’s security guard indicated that the murder likely occurred elsewhere before the body was dumped in the area, as there was no blood at the scene.

According to Dennis Nyakwae, a resident, the victim’s body had been dismembered, with her heart and intestines removed.

This level of brutality has left the community in shock and fear.

The murders in Eastleigh were previously linked to a ransom demand. The victims, a woman and her two younger relatives were held by their captors, but when they identified their abductors, the situation escalated, leading to their deaths.

In contrast, Seth Nyakio’s murder appeared to be a separate incident, adding to the growing list of unresolved violent crimes in the region.

With the alarming rise in gruesome killings, authorities face increased pressure to apprehend those responsible and curb the escalating violence.

Investigations are ongoing, with police hoping to uncover connections between the cases and bring justice to the victims’ families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.