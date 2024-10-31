Safaricom hosts summit to tackle growing cybersecurity threats





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Safaricom PLC has launched a two-day Cybersecurity Summit to raise awareness among businesses, governments, and individuals on the critical need to invest in technology to protect sensitive information.

Themed "Secure Innovation, Unstoppable Growth for Kenyan Financial Services," the summit has attracted nearly 500 industry leaders and professionals keen to explore the latest trends in cybersecurity and the dynamic landscape of enterprise networks.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity.

“At Safaricom, we provide solutions that connect, protect, enable, and transform businesses, ensuring continuity even in the face of cyberattacks,” he said.

Ramakrishna Balagopa, Vice President Business – EMEA at SISA, noted the rise in sophisticated cyber threats, such as ransomware and phishing, which increasingly target financial systems.

“These attacks are becoming more personalized and targeted, aiming to compromise sensitive data and financial assets. Organizations must leverage emerging technologies to enhance cybersecurity resilience,” he said.

Cynthia Kropac, Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, pointed out the vulnerabilities faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“With global digitalization, MSMEs remain particularly vulnerable due to limited awareness of security risks and restricted capital allocation for cybersecurity measures,” she said.

