Safaricom hosts summit to tackle growing cybersecurity threats

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Safaricom PLC has launched a two-day Cybersecurity Summit to raise awareness among businesses, governments, and individuals on the critical need to invest in technology to protect sensitive information.
Themed "Secure Innovation, Unstoppable Growth for Kenyan Financial Services," the summit has attracted nearly 500 industry leaders and professionals keen to explore the latest trends in cybersecurity and the dynamic landscape of enterprise networks.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity.
“At Safaricom, we provide
solutions that connect, protect, enable, and transform businesses, ensuring
continuity even in the face of cyberattacks,” he said.
Ramakrishna Balagopa, Vice
President Business – EMEA at SISA, noted the rise in sophisticated cyber
threats, such as ransomware and phishing, which increasingly target financial
systems.
“These attacks are becoming more
personalized and targeted, aiming to compromise sensitive data and financial
assets. Organizations must leverage emerging technologies to
enhance cybersecurity resilience,” he said.
Cynthia Kropac, Safaricom’s
Chief Enterprise Business Officer, pointed out the vulnerabilities faced by
micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
“With global digitalization,
MSMEs remain particularly vulnerable due to limited awareness of security risks
and restricted capital allocation for cybersecurity measures,” she said.
