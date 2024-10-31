Maize farmers in the North Rift complain of poor prices amid bumper harvest.





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kenya maize farmers have complained of poor commodity prices as they continue to harvest the staple crop.

Farmers in the North Rift region, dubbed Kenya's bread basket, noted prices ranged from KSh 2,200 to KSh 2,700 for a 90kg bag, down from KSh 4,000.

Kiptoo Cheruiyot, a maize farmer in Nandi, stated he will hold off selling his produce until prices improve, expressing frustration over current price drops.

"This price drop is disappointing because it not only undermines our hard work and investment but also threatens our livelihoods," he explained.

"The cost of inputs like fertilizer, seeds, and labor hasn't decreased, so selling at this lower price leaves us barely covering production costs.

"This discourages me from continuing with maize farming, as the income is no longer sustainable."

Kiptoo added that he is considering shifting to other crops if conditions don't improve.

Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) director Kipkorir Menjo said farmers will sell their maize after drying and the prices stabilize.

"The maize has to be harvested and dried to attain the correct moisture content. Farmers should be given more support to ensure they meet the costs of production," Menjo said.

