MPs have become so cheap – See the money that RUTO allegedly paid each MP to impeach GACHAGUA on Tuesday

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto paid MPs to impeach his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, on Tuesday.
Speaking during an interview,
Gakuya claimed that MPs who voted ‘Yes’ to Gachagua’s impeachment
motion were bribed with Ksh500,000.
He noted that he had credible
reports that the 281 MPs were asked to remain behind after the house business
was done.
However, despite making
allegations that MPs received text messages asking them to remain behind,
Gakuya refused to show the message he was purporting and also to name the
individual who sent it.
“It was like Ksh500,000.
The majority got Ksh500,000 I don’t know if there was discrimination of
different figures but the one who told me what he was getting was Ksh500,000. I
don’t expect that there could be two tiers,” Gakuya stated when asked if he knew
how much each MP was given.
The impeachment of Gachagua by
the National Assembly on October 8 took the country by storm with Parliament
reporting one of its highest attendance.
A staggering 281 MPs affiliated
with different parties voted in support of the motion with only 44 voting
dissenting. The impeachment advanced to the Senate which will determine
Gachagua's fate next week.
Gachagua has since mounted a
spirited defense dismissing all the allegations leveled against him.
One of the accusations
laid against him was that he had accumulated a wealth of Ksh5.2 billion through
questionable means as well as tribalism.
His impeachment now heads to the
Senate where he would be tried by the committee of the whole house. If the
charges are approved by the Senate, Gachagua will permanently cease to be
Deputy President or hold any public office.
