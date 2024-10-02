“GACHAGUA must go,” – Labour CS Dr. ALFRED MUTUA says and thanks MUTUSE for tabling impeachment motion





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua has become the first Cabinet Secretary to support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement titled 'Why Rigathi Must Go', Mutua explained that the several remarks made by the DP on Mt Kenya did not support the spirit of unity in the country.

He described Gachagua as a rogue DP, insisting that the impeachment was not about politics.

"The curse of Africa has always been tribalism and corruption. Today’s Kenya cannot be taken back. We are one country, one people and it will remain so," read the statement in part.

"That is why this motion for the impeachment of rogue Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, is not about politics but about saving Kenya’s soul.

"That is the reason it is supported by diverse political parties - from the parties of Kenya Kwanza to Azimio parties such as ODM and even by members of Wiper Party,"

Notably, the impeachment motion was filed by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who is a member of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party that was formed by CS Mutua.

