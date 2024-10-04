RUTO’s Gov’t refuses to disclose the Hustler Fund ‘looters’ even after claiming they ‘stole’ a whopping Sh7 billion





Friday, October 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has refused to reveal the hustlers who ‘stole’ the Ksh7 billion Hustler Fund.

This is after it defied the order by Members of Parliament to publish a comprehensive list of Hustler Fund defaulters and their phone numbers.

While issuing the directive, the Committee directed Cooperatives Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni to provide a list containing the defaulters’ names, amounts owed, and telephone numbers per constituency.

The Committee believes the details will help in verifying the accuracy of the details provided by the borrowers during registration.

However, responding to the Committee, the Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), through PS Susan Mang’eni, turned down the committee's request, revealing that the government will adhere to data protection laws.

"The default recovery measures under consideration will be in line with laws of Kenya and particularly in strict adherence to data protection laws", PS Susan said in a statement.

In Kenya, the right to privacy is enshrined in the Constitution, under Article 31.

The Kenyan DAILY POST