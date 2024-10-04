Uproar as CS ALI HASSON JOHO uses a whopping Sh1.6 billion just to count fish – Look! Has he started looting?

Friday, October 4, 2024 - Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho is in the hot soup for using a whopping Ksh1.6 billion to count fish in the Indian Ocean.
Speaking in a press briefing in
Busia, the CS defended the counting of fish exercise embarked on by his ministry amid
uproar from Kenyans.
He emphasized the importance of
the country monitoring its maritime stock just like the way the census is done for
animals in parks.
He criticized those who are opposed to the exercise claiming the exercise is a waste of resources.
He noted
the fish stock assessment is important for the blue economy to attract investors.
At the same time, the CS
clarified that fish stock assessment is not simply counting fish but also
looking at broader aspects like breeding patterns, health of water and movement
of fish.
“There is absolutely no one who
can go the sea or lake and count fish, so you look at the entire eco-system of
the ocean, the trend, the environmental issues in there and health of the
water, population of fish, breeding trend, movements of fish and species,” he
stated.
CS Joho noted that fish stock
assessment is important for policy formulation as well as for safeguarding fish
fish species within our country.
He added neighbouring countries
like Tanzania and Somalia engage in stock assessment activities.
