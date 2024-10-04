Big win for comrades as High Court suspends RUTO’s new funding model for university and colleges after public uproar





Friday, October 4, 2024 - The High Court has stopped the implementation of President William Ruto's new higher education funding model until a case filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and 3 other petitioners is heard and determined.

Milimani High Court Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling observed that the case took longer because the government, led by Attorney General and Education CS Julius Ogamba, delayed in filing its submissions.

The petitioners, led by the Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and the Students Caucus, argued that the funding model is discriminatory and locks thousands of students out of higher education.

The petitioners had moved to court on October 13, 2023, seeking orders to halt the implementation of the new university funding mode.

The petitioners argued that the new funding model will lock out many students from less privileged backgrounds from accessing university funds.

KHRC cited the funding model as a breach of the right to access information.

They further pointed out that while the president has presidential powers, President Ruto did not follow the due process when he launched the model.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order after the Attorney-General, the Education cabinet secretary, and the Kenya Universities and College Placement Service (KUCCP) failed to file their submissions on time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST