Big win for comrades as High Court suspends RUTO’s new funding model for university and colleges after public uproar

Friday, October 4, 2024 - The High Court has stopped the implementation of
President William Ruto's new higher education funding model until a case filed by
the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and 3 other petitioners is heard and
determined.
Milimani High Court Justice
Chacha Mwita in his ruling observed that the case took longer because the
government, led by Attorney General and Education CS Julius Ogamba, delayed in
filing its submissions.
The petitioners, led by the
Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and the Students Caucus, argued that the
funding model is discriminatory and locks thousands of students out of higher
education.
The petitioners had moved to
court on October 13, 2023, seeking orders to halt the implementation of the new
university funding mode.
The petitioners argued that the new funding model will lock out many
students from less privileged backgrounds from accessing university funds.
KHRC cited the funding model as a breach of the right to access information.
They further pointed out that while the president has presidential
powers, President Ruto did not follow the due process when he launched the
model.
Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order after the Attorney-General, the
Education cabinet secretary, and the Kenya Universities and College Placement
Service (KUCCP) failed to file their submissions on time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments