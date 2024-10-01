RUTO’s government reveals next move after strained relations with IMF as it seeks alternative loans

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – President William Ruto is not about to let go of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite Kenya's strained financial relationship with the international lender.
The
Treasury has signaled that negotiations for a fresh deal are still on the
table, with a decision on the next program expected when the current
arrangement expires in April 2025.
Amid
mounting pressure, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo revealed that
Kenya would determine its path with the IMF after the expiry of the current
$3.6 billion loan.
In
an interview with Bloomberg, Kiptoo stated Kenya had “not reached such a
decision yet” and will make a pronouncement “on the nature of the next
programme with IMF after the end of the current programme in April.”
Kenya's continued engagement with the IMF matters because it directly impacts the country's economic stability and public welfare.
The IMF's stringent loan
conditions, which prioritise fiscal discipline and debt repayment, often clash
with the government's ability to address urgent social and economic needs, such
as job creation and poverty alleviation.
With
a growing budget deficit, rising public protests, and increasing foreign debt,
the government's negotiations with the IMF will determine not only its ability
to secure crucial funding but also its capacity to implement policies that
benefit everyday Kenyans.
The
loan, signed in 2021, has come with a heavy burden of strict conditions that
have sparked public uproar.
Critics
argue that the IMF prioritises Kenya's debt obligations over the well-being of
its citizens, despite its claims to support economic and social reforms.
