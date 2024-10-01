RUTO on the verge of fulfilling his promise of giving free gas cylinders to low-income households – See what NOCK has said

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – President William Ruto’s promise to give free gas cylinders to low-income households is coming up nicely.
This was revealed by the
National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) which is set to distribute 8.5 million
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to low-income households across the
country.
Speaking during the launch of
the Makueni Energy Plan 2023-2032 in Wote, NOCK CEO Gideon Leparan Ole Morintat
said the state corporation is teaming up with the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC),
the Department of Petroleum and Saudi Aramco to run the initiative under the
Oil Sustainability Programme.
Leparan said the collaboration
between the four corporations would support the production, packaging, and
distribution of LPG within the country.
“We will ensure 8.5 million
cylinders are distributed to low-income households in the country. We are
running a programme to provide subsidized LPG cylinders to Kenyans at a price
of Ksh2,000.
"I will work with officers
from the Energy Department at the ward level, along with energy champions, to
identify beneficiaries in the county,” said Morintat.
Furthermore, Morintat disclosed
that NOCK is collaborating with the National Construction Authority (NCA) to
enhance the LPG reticulation process.
He noted that the partnership
would guarantee safe, efficient, and swift installation of LPG appliances in
residential settings.
“The new construction code of conduct was launched last month.
"It will assist municipalities and counties in
approving building plans to ensure that LPG reticulation is safe, efficient,
and facilitates faster installation of LPG appliances in homes,” he said.
