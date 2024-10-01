Call off GACHAGUA’s impeachment now before it’s too late or else…Former Minister KIPRUTO ARAP KIRWA warns RUTO





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has asked President William Ruto to stop the impeachment of Deputy Rigathi Gachagua before things get out of hand.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kirwa claimed that going after Gachagua was equivalent to going after his community, something he described as a disaster in the making for the president.

“When you go for a community, you are going for a disaster. And the disaster is facing President William Ruto.”

“He should make a decision to call off the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua,” Kirwa remarked.

The former minister asserted that if the impeachment against the deputy president does not succeed, he could still work with the president.

However, if the opposite happens, he claimed a serious realignment could take place.

"If the impeachment against Gachagua does not succeed, they can still work together and that's my recommendation. But if it succeeds and he himself is able to resign and become a political quantity for the next three years, it is going to be a serious realignment," he explained.

