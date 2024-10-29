RUTO’s government moves in to save face over stalled multi-billion projects after MORARA KEBASO exposes – Look!





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto, through the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA), has launched the second phase of validation and verification for high-impact projects in the Nyanza and Western regions.

This is in a bid to counter activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso who has been inspecting and broadcasting stalled government projects.

The exercise, which is supported by the Public Finance Management Reforms Secretariat (PFMR), started last month with phase one conducted in Eastern and Coast regions.

Phase three and four will be in Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central and North Eastern Regions.

The team will inspect the implementation of the edible oil value chain project that was built to produce 250,000 palm seedlings as well as seedlings of canola, sunflower, and soya bean.

The sunflower seeds were distributed to farmers in Kakamega, Bungoma, Siaya, and Homa Bay, Migori.

The second project is the expansion of acreage under Cotton Production from 26,000 acres to 200,000 acres and avail Cotton Seeds in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, and Bungoma.

The construction of 200,000 affordable housing units annually at Milimani, South Maragoli, Funyula, Alego Usonga, Mabera, Nyaribari Masaba, and Lurambi will be inspected.

The team will tour 6,000Km of roads constructed across the region including low-volume seal Roads.

Additionally, the team will track the provision of agricultural crop insurance to over 2 million Farmers in Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, and Migori. The aim is to reduce the risk of crop loss.

Civil Aviation Development and Management at the Kisumu Airport will also be inspected. According to the government, Kisumu Airport control tower completion status is at 45 per cent.

The team will also visit several technical vocational educations to determine their importance in their communities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST