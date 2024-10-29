Fire DAVID NDII, MOSES KURIA and the rest before it’s too late; they are misleading you to mess up the country – BUZEKI tells RUTO





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, widely known as Buzeki, has called on President William Ruto to dismiss his economic advisors, starting with David Ndii and Moses Kuria.

Taking to his X account, Buzeki called for the disbandment of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, terming it the source of all the problems Kenya is facing at the moment.

According to Buzeki, the council's policies are self-serving, and their strategies are aimed at misleading rather than benefiting Kenyans.

"The so-called economic council sitting at State House is the source of Kenya's problems.

"Their strategies are aimed at deception, rather than benefiting Wanjiku (citizens). Policies whose predetermined purpose is self-serving.

"The President should do away with this economic council," he wrote on X.

The Presidential Council of Economic Advisors is tasked with providing expert economic advice to President William Ruto, focusing on the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.

The CEA is chaired by David Ndii, an economist known for his involvement in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and previous advisory roles in Rwanda.

The council's responsibilities include policy analysis, economic research, and facilitating dialogue on economic issues to support national recovery and growth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST