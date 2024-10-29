Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA loses it as he scolds jobless Kenyans for showing up in hoodies during Qatar job interviews





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has reprimanded job seekers who ignored the dress code policy during interviews at KICC and Kabete Polytechnic for jobs in Qatar.

Speaking at KICC, the CS said some people showed up for the interview dressed in hoodies and sneakers.

"The first day was a big joke. People showed up for the interviews dressed in hoodies, sneakers and t-shirts. You need to look neat and presentable. It is a process for Kenyans to also know that looking for a job is a job," he said.

The CS encouraged Kenyans not to be afraid to work in the Middle.

"Do not be afraid to work. I have worked in the Middle East myself. It is a great opportunity for young people."

Thousands of Kenyans participated in job interviews overseen by Mutua.

This recruitment drive, part of an initiative to place 8,000 Kenyans in Qatar's hospitality, service, construction, and technical sectors, follows negotiations led by President William Ruto.

Mutua highlighted that applicants would not incur any interview fees, and successful candidates would have their travel expenses covered by the Qatar firm.

He emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating skilled labor exports.

This initiative aims to expand beyond unskilled labor and includes plans for a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to amend the 2012 labor agreement, providing a clearer pathway for skilled Kenyans to work in Qatar.

Additionally, a visa center will be established in Nairobi to streamline visa applications and support Kenyans transitioning to employment in Qatar.

