GACHAGUA is not going down without a fight – See what he told KALONZO and WAMALWA when they visited him in hospital





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Azimio principal Eugene Wamalwa has detailed the conversation they had with impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachgua while at Karen Hospital.

According to Wamalwa, Gachagua was still weak during their visit.

However, he took time to explain his plans to defeat the resolution of the Senate on the impeachment.

The former Defence CS revealed that Gachagua told them that he had instructed his lawyers to challenge the resolution in court.

It was explained that the impeached DP wanted to be allowed to explain himself to the Senators and Kenyans before a vote was undertaken.

"We encouraged him and he did tell us that he had sent his lawyers to court to fight for him because he wanted to be heard just the way he was heard in the National Assembly.

"He wanted to be heard by the Senate," the Azimio leader divulged.

"If you remember when he was told to take a seat in the Senate, he stated that he wanted to stand because he wanted to face his accusers of his feat, not on his seat or knees. That was a man who was prepared to tell the nation his truth."

Gachagua was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing intense chest pains.

At the time, the DP was set to testify before the senators. However, owing to the strict timelines of the impeachment, the proceedings continued with the Senators resolving to uphold the DP's impeachment.

Consequently, on Friday, his legal team moved to court seeking to stop the implementation of his removal and the subsequent replacement.

While Gachagua got the court orders, the National Assembly had already approved the nomination of Kithure Kindiki as the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST