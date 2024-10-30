RUTO’s Government announces uncollected tittle deeds as it begs Kenyans to collect them ASAP after public uproar





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, has directed Kenyans who applied for title deeds between 2015 to 2022 to collect their documents.

In a statement, the Ministry announced that it had published a full list of all uncollected title deeds and urged potential applicants to cross-check their names to verify whether they have been listed.

Kenyans who applied for the documents and sought to collect them were directed to visit the ministry’s website https://t.co/7bCjTORJmD to access the full list of the title deeds.

“Our esteemed customers and members of the public are hereby notified to collect the following documents and applications that have remained uncollected as herein attached,” the Ministry of Lands announced.

Applicants whose names appeared on the list were directed to visit their respective application centres and provide their original booking forms and a copy of their national Identity Cards before picking up their documents.

"You are also notified that in due course we shall publish the same notice on our official website with the complete list of uncollected titles and documents," the Ministry stated.

The announcement comes hardly weeks after Kenyans expressed their outrage at the delays witnessed in the processing of the crucial documents that led to a surge in unscrupulous dealers who conned Kenyans off their hard-earned cash in the guise of helping them access the documents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST