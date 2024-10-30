It is not working! Doctors now threaten to sabotage RUTO’s SHIF after it became apparent that the scheme is a scam.





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - The Coastal Region chapter of medical practitioners and dental unions has opposed the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) system saying it has numerous flaws.

The practitioners drawn from 6 counties largely composed of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) members issued the statement in their third annual general meeting where they gather to discuss various issues affecting them.

According to them, SHIF does not adequately cater for the various needs of Kenyans. As a result, the new system has forced many Kenyans from various parts of the country to pay out of pocket despite being registered and being paid-up members of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This comes days after Health PS warned against demanding cash payments from patients registered under SHA. Nonetheless, Kenyans have to dig into their pockets to receive treatment that is not covered under SHIF.

Doctors from the Coast region are now the latest to join Kenyans from across the country in expressing anger and frustration over the new SHIF system despite the government's calls to have Kenyans enroll in the new SHIF system.

According to the doctors, the new system that the government has been promoting is ineffective and deeply flawed as it has left many patients stranded both in the hospital and outside.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health maintains its goal is to enroll all Kenyans into the system by the end of December, but the doctors have raised concerns over the implementation of the scheme which has 13 million Kenyans registered so far.

On his part, chairperson of KMPDU Coast lamented that medics too are having it rough.

