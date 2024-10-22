RUTO’s gloves are off as he asks the High Court to stop hearing GACHAGUA’s petitions challenging his impeachment and allow him to swear in KINDIKI as the new DP

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has come out guns blazing over the High Court’s decision to hear Rigathi Gachagua’s petitions challenging his impeachment as Deputy President.
In a petition filed at the High
Court, Ruto observed that such matters ought to be a preserve of the Supreme
Court.
As a result, he requested the
High Court to drop Gachagua's impeachment cases which he argues should be handled
by the highest court in the land.
This comes after the impeached
Deputy President moved to court to block nominated deputy president Kithure
Kindiki from being sworn into office.
In his petition, through his
lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Ruto has challenged the powers of the High Court
in handling the matter, arguing its abuse of the court process, wanting the High
Court to recuse itself and hand it over to the Supreme Court.
"The Petition herein filed
in this Honorable Court in clear disregard of the law, is an abuse of the due
process of court, hence cannot be countenanced and determined by this Honorable
Court," reads part of the court documents.
In the case where Gachagua has
been named as an interested party, Ruto has been named as the fifth respondent.
According to Ruto, under the
Constitution of Kenya 2010 civil proceedings cannot be instituted in any court
against the President or the person performing the functions of the office of
the President during their tenure of office.
