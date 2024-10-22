Tourism CS REBECCA MIANO gives impeached GACHAGUA a hard tackle over RUTO’s betrayal – You won’t believe what she told him





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has slammed impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his claims that he is the only one who tells President William Ruto the truth.

In a statement yesterday, Miano maintained that the Head of State listens to sound advice.

"I can authoritatively confirm that President Ruto listens to well-thought-out professional advice," Miano stated on X.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Gachagua asserted that he was the only person capable of standing up to President Ruto and telling him the truth.

The ousted deputy president further claimed that telling the truth was his only problem with the Head of State.

He asserted that it has been difficult for him in the past year, alleging that the Head of State has betrayed him.

Gachagua further claimed that he does not feel safe, stating that if anything happens to him, the Head of State should be held responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST