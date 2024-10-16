RUTO’s Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI threatens MIGUNA MIGUNA with a lawsuit after exposing his corrupt ways





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Korir Sing’Oei has come out guns blazing, threatening to take legal action against lawyer Miguna Miguna following the latter’s controversial remarks against him.

In a brief statement through his social media account on Monday evening, PS Sing’Oei disclosed that he would seek legal redress against Miguna Miguna after the latter allegedly claimed the PS acquired a Ksh150 million house in Karen barely one and half years after becoming a state officer.

PS Sing'Oei while stressing his intention to file a suit against the lawyer, urged Miguna Miguna to present evidence that indeed he used illegally acquired cash to purchase the multi-million homestead in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, failure to which he would file a suit.

“He who alleges must prove. You must prove that I purchased a house for Ksh150 million in cash. Otherwise, this is a serious and unfounded allegation over which I will seek legal redress,” PS Korir replied to a post shared by Miguna Miguna.

"Take time to establish facts before bandying such groundless and wild allegations Snr Counsel Miguna Miguna. Do not suffer your bitterness dim any semblance of objectivity ever you possessed," Sing'Oei stated.

The PS was compelled to respond after the vocal lawyer, through his social media accounts, alleged PS Sing'Oei acquired more than 150 cows at his homestead after becoming a high-ranking state officer.

Further, the lawyer also called on the PS to expound how he was able to allegedly acquire a house worth Ksh150 million in Karen within two and a half years after he was appointed to the strategic role.

According to Miguna Miguna, the two issues he raised were significant and of national interest.

