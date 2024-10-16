RUTO’s Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI threatens MIGUNA MIGUNA with a lawsuit after exposing his corrupt ways

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Korir Sing’Oei has come out guns blazing, threatening to take legal action against lawyer Miguna Miguna following the latter’s controversial remarks against him.
In a brief statement through his
social media account on Monday evening, PS Sing’Oei disclosed that he would
seek legal redress against Miguna Miguna after the latter allegedly claimed the
PS acquired a Ksh150 million house in Karen barely one and half years after
becoming a state officer.
PS Sing'Oei while stressing his
intention to file a suit against the lawyer, urged Miguna Miguna to
present evidence that indeed he used illegally acquired cash to purchase the
multi-million homestead in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, failure to which he
would file a suit.
“He who alleges must prove. You
must prove that I purchased a house for Ksh150 million in cash. Otherwise, this
is a serious and unfounded allegation over which I will seek legal redress,” PS
Korir replied to a post shared by Miguna Miguna.
"Take time to establish
facts before bandying such groundless and wild allegations Snr Counsel Miguna
Miguna. Do not suffer your bitterness dim any semblance of objectivity ever you
possessed," Sing'Oei stated.
The PS was compelled to respond after
the vocal lawyer, through his social media accounts, alleged PS Sing'Oei
acquired more than 150 cows at his homestead after becoming a high-ranking
state officer.
Further, the lawyer also called
on the PS to expound how he was able to allegedly acquire a house worth Ksh150
million in Karen within two and a half years after he was appointed to the
strategic role.
According to Miguna Miguna, the
two issues he raised were significant and of national interest.
