MP proposes game-changing bill: Referendum required to impeach President, DP, Governors, and Deputies.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – You may soon need a referendum to impeach the President, Deputy President, Governors, and their Deputies.

This is after Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji proposed a bill that changes the rules of impeachment.

The new development comes at a time the country is gripped by a wave of impeachment motions with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua currently on the chopping board.

He is advocating for amendments that would require a referendum before any elected leader can be removed from office.

This proposal aims to empower voters, ensuring that the decision to impeach rests with the electorate rather than a small group of lawmakers.

According to Mukunji, it is fundamentally unjust for a leader elected by millions to be subjected to the whims of a few “selfish leaders.”

He noted that the current impeachment process is susceptible to misuse, with lawmakers often exploiting it to settle personal grievances.

“When someone is being impeached, the voters should have the final say,” he asserted, advocating for a system that genuinely reflects the will of the people.

Mukunji's proposal seeks to shift this balance of power by mandating a referendum that engages voters directly, ensuring their voices resonate in significant political decisions.

If successful, this reform could redefine the relationship between elected officials and their constituents, transforming the impeachment process into a more democratic and participatory affair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST