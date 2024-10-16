Clean Money or Wash Wash? Youthful Luo Man brings business to a near standstill as he dishes out money at a club in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A young and flamboyant Luo man has left netizens talking after he was filmed dishing out money to revellers at Egesa Villa club in Umoja.

He walked onto the stage with wads of cash as popular Ohangla singer Emma Jalamo was performing and started dishing out the money to the revellers.

A sneak peek into his Instagram page reveals that he lives large, despite the source of his income being a mystery.

He moves around in high-end cars and frequents lavish hotels in and out of the country for holidays.

He has also declared his interest in the Nairobi Senatorial seat.

















Watch the video.

Clean Money or Wash Wash?- Youthful Luo Man Dishes Out Money at a Club in Umoja! He Lives Large on Social Media pic.twitter.com/8z9TulpK2S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2024

