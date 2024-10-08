RUTO used me and dumped me like tissue paper – GACHAGUA cries out as the noose tightens around his neck.





Thursday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused his boss, President William Ruto, of using him and dumping him like tissue paper.

In an interview with the press on Monday evening, Gachagua said he feels that Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government no longer need him, as he has already fulfilled his role.

"A decision has been made that Rigthi Gachagua is no longer useful to this administration," Gachagua said.

Gachagua further suggested that President William Ruto only needed him to challenge former President Uhuru Kenyatta and secure power.

Gachagua implied that the intent might have been to replace him as deputy president now that he had fulfilled his perceived purpose.

"My work was to help fight Uhuru Kenyatta and get President Willam Ruto and thereafter he is of no use so he should be dispensed with and somebody else can be appointed.

"They want to discard me and appoint someone else, disregarding the will of Kenyans. This is what we call political deceit, conmanship, and betrayal," Gachagua said.

