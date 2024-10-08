"I will not resign, anybody sending me messages to resign is a joker," – Defiant GACHAGUA declares.





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will not resign ahead of an impeachment motion facing him today.

At a press conference on Monday night, hours before the motion's hearing in the National Assembly, Gachagua received numerous calls for his resignation from a section of the public and politicians.

“I was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans; how dare you suggest I resign without public participation? I have no intention of resigning from this job… I will fight until the end,” he told journalists.

“I will get justice and carry out my duties as DP. Anybody sending me messages to resign is a joker. I have done nothing wrong to Kenyans.”

He maintained he has been 'loyal' to his boss, President Ruto.

Gachagua also defended his source of wealth in light of allegations he has acquired multi-million-shilling property illegally.

In the impeachment motion, Mutuse accuses Gachagua of amassing wealth illegally by using his spouse Dorcas Rigathi, their two sons, and other close family members as proxies.

