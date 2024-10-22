RUTO to sink the country further in debts as he sends Treasury CS JOHN MBADI to the U.S to beg IMF for more loans





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - A high-level delegation from the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the 2024 International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Annual Meetings.

Led by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, the delegation will engage in critical discussions on pressing global economic challenges including financial stability, poverty reduction, green financing, and sustainable development.

The team which includes the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Kamau Thugge, and the Principal Secretary of the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo will seek to unlock new funding for the country.

The meetings whose theme is “Delivering with Ambition” come at a time when Kenya is witnessing an improved macroeconomic outlook, characterized by declining inflation, a stable exchange rate, and steady growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The delegation aims to leverage this opportunity to build on these gains and seek international support to further advance the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which focuses on inclusive growth and economic empowerment for all Kenyans.

Since taking office just over 50 days ago, CS Mbadi has outlined his commitment to transforming Kenya’s economy through key fiscal reforms, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth initiatives.

Beyond the main sessions, the Kenyan delegation will participate in a series of side meetings with international financial institutions, development partners, and other stakeholders.

These discussions will address issues such as climate finance, debt sustainability, green energy investments, and post-pandemic recovery strategies.

The side meetings are considered vital for advancing Kenya’s economic and developmental agenda, aligning with global trends, and securing necessary financial support.

