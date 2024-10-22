RUTO to sink the country further in debts as he sends Treasury CS JOHN MBADI to the U.S to beg IMF for more loans

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - A high-level delegation from the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the 2024 International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Annual Meetings.
Led
by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John
Mbadi, the delegation will engage in critical discussions on pressing global
economic challenges including financial stability, poverty reduction, green
financing, and sustainable development.
The
team which includes the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Kamau Thugge,
and the Principal Secretary of the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo will
seek to unlock new funding for the country.
The
meetings whose theme is “Delivering with Ambition” come at a time when Kenya is
witnessing an improved macroeconomic outlook, characterized by declining
inflation, a stable exchange rate, and steady growth in Gross Domestic Product
(GDP).
The
delegation aims to leverage this opportunity to build on these gains and seek
international support to further advance the government's Bottom-Up Economic
Transformation Agenda (BETA), which focuses on inclusive growth and economic
empowerment for all Kenyans.
Since
taking office just over 50 days ago, CS Mbadi has outlined his commitment to
transforming Kenya’s economy through key fiscal reforms, infrastructure
development, and sustainable growth initiatives.
Beyond
the main sessions, the Kenyan delegation will participate in a series of side
meetings with international financial institutions, development partners, and
other stakeholders.
These
discussions will address issues such as climate finance, debt sustainability,
green energy investments, and post-pandemic recovery strategies.
The
side meetings are considered vital for advancing Kenya’s economic and
developmental agenda, aligning with global trends, and securing necessary
financial support.
