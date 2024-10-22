Drama as GACHAGUA’s staff blocked from accessing his Harambee Annex Office after his impeachment





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – There was drama early in the morning on Monday after staff of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were barred from accessing their offices at Harambee Annex.

According to reports, Gachagua’s employees who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that upon reporting to work in the morning, they were told to go back home till further notice.

This revelation comes after 108 staff members were recently sent on compulsory leave, crippling the operations of his office.

"Following the ongoing constitutional process affecting his excellency the Deputy President it has been decided as follows: all officers in job groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect," a notice issued by Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi on Saturday and copied to Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei read.

Police from the Rapid Deployment Unit are said to be manning the building and have prohibited members of the Fourth Estate from conducting any interviews and taking pictures.

After his impeachment, Gachagua was replaced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki who was approved by the National Assembly last week.

Rigathi Gachagua has taken legal action in a bid to salvage his political future and received a major reprieve when the High Court issued conservatory orders halting the swearing-in of the newly appointed Deputy President, Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

