RAILA introduces himself as the 'Head of Government Kenya' when he travels abroad for high-profile meetings - His VIP pass was found in a dumpsite in a foreign country (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - It has now emerged that ODM leader and veteran opposition figure Raila Odinga has been introducing himself as the Head of Government of Kenya during his travels abroad for high-profile meetings.

This came to light after Raila’s VIP pass was found in the dumpsite in a foreign country, where he had attended a high-profile meeting.

The pass was written “Raila Odinga. Head of Government Kenya,”.

Raila has been making frequent trips out of the country after his pact with William Ruto.

He has been accompanying Ruto to some of the high-profile meetings, including the United Nations General Assembly meeting that was held in New York last month.

However, Raila keeps denying that he is part of Ruto’s government.

Watch the video.

Raila Odinga Introduces Himself as The Head Of Government When He Travels Abroad- Look pic.twitter.com/ANd0XDt90I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.