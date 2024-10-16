RUTO set to announce new Deputy President on Friday as GACHAGUA's fate is sealed - LOOK!





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - President William Ruto is expected to name his deputy on Friday after Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial.

Rigathi Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly last week and is now awaiting the Senate's decision on whether he will be removed from office.

The removal of Rigathi Gachagua from office would be historic, marking the first time a sitting deputy president has faced impeachment in Kenya's history.

Gachagua’s potential removal from office would create a significant void within the Kenya Kwanza government, prompting the head of state to nominate a new deputy president by Friday, October 18.

Sources indicate that President Ruto is expected to announce his new deputy on Thursday night, immediately after the Senate votes to impeach Rigathi Gachagua.

The Head of State has reportedly narrowed down his choice for deputy to two candidates: Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST