GACHAGUA began withdrawing money from his late brother’s account on the day of his death - Pressured him to write a will that favours him on his deathbed (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reportedly began withdrawing money from his late brother’s account on the day of his death.

According to National Assembly lead counsel James Orengo, Gachagua exploited his brother’s death to raid his bank accounts, withdrawing millions of shillings.

Orengo further claimed that in 2017, Gachagua flew to London while his late brother Nderitu Gachagua was on his deathbed and pressured him to write a will favouring him.

Nderitu Gachagua died at the age of 64, on February 24, 2017, at the Royal Marsden Hospital, in London, United Kingdom.

He had been ailing from cancer of the pancreas.

Nderitu was a trained quantity surveyor who first worked within the Ministry of Public Works in 1977 after graduating from the University of Nairobi with an undergraduate degree in Building Economics.

He served in various capacities including being a Provincial Quantity Surveyor, at the Ministry of Public Works, until 1983 when he moved to the National Housing Corporation, a government parastatal, as the Chief Quantity Surveyor.

Nderitu also delved into private practice in 1987 by registering his private firm which was in operation until his demise.

The late Nderitu ventured into politics in 2003 after he successfully contested the Mathira Constituency seat and held it for two consecutive five-year terms as an MP.

He was elected as the first Governor of Nyeri County with the inauguration of the devolved system of government during the 2013 General Election.

Nderitu served as the Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) Committee on Agriculture and was a leading politician in the Mount Kenya region as it came as no surprise when former President Uhuru named him among the top politicians to lead his re-election campaigns in 2017.

James Orengo: Evidence will show that Gachagua was raiding his brother's accounts after he died, using the money to buy property. pic.twitter.com/QabNI9AtfZ — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.