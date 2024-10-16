RUTO is orchestrating GACHAGUA’s impeachment because he is a weak President – Lawyer KIBE MUNGAI





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Prominent constitutional lawyer Kibe Mungai has stated that President William Ruto has exposed his weakness as a leader by overseeing the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with NTV Kenya, Mungai argued that Ruto's decision to reconstitute his government poses a threat to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Kenya Kwanza alliance, emphasizing that this move reflects his weakness as a leader.

“It is a measure of weakness and I say this for two reasons; If you reach a stage in your political tenure as a president that you find it that you want to reconstitute your government starting from your deputy that involves killing your party UDA and the Kenya Kwanza alliance, it is a measure of weakness and not a strength.

"I have associated the president with good judgment, but this looks like a massive own goal," Kibe stated.

The lawyer further asserted that William Ruto's reliance on the ODM party is mainly for his political survival.

Will impeachment end Gachagua's political career?

According to Mungai, Ruto's attempt to politically eliminate Gachagua will ultimately be futile, as even an impeachment will not end Gachagua's political influence.

He believes the decision will primarily affect Members of Parliament and senators, who often refrain from commenting on issues and are primarily present to vote without fully engaging in debates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST