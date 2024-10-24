RUTO says the Adani deal will help Kenyans reduce the burden of the cost of electricity







Thursday October 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace private partnerships as a means to finance major projects.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 35MW Orpower 22 Power Plant in Menengai, Nakuru County on Thursday, Ruto emphasised that private investments can alleviate the tax burden on Kenyans and reduce reliance on loans.

The President praised the Adani Group's substantial investment, highlighting that they are committing Sh95 billion to the transmission line.

"We would have gone to borrow that money and burden the people of Kenya, but this is now a private-sector investment. It is the same partnership that saw us have the Nairobi Expressway," Ruto stated.

The Head of State explained that Kenya will cover the cost associated with the transmission line through a negotiated willing charge.

The Head of State stressed the importance of private sector involvement in unlocking the nation's potential and effectively utilising its resources.

"It is important for us as a nation to appreciate that a partnership between the public and private sector gives us a win-win situation where we can deliver public services using the investment of the private sector as a way of supporting overall development in our country," Ruto said.

