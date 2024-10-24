KANU chairman GIDEON MOI urges RUTO to address the rise of femicide cases in the country







Thursday October 24, 2024 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has called the Government of President William Ruto to address the rise of femicide cases in the country.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a rise in femicide cases in the country which according to Gideon Moi, should force the government to act.

In a statement on X on Thursday, Gideon called for immediate government intervention.

"Therefore, the government must now step up its efforts to guarantee the safety and security of every Kenyan," he said.

The KANU chairman said that the country is grappling with a surge in femicide cases and killings, which have created a climate of fear and insecurity among Kenyans.

"No one should live in fear, and no Kenyan should ever feel unsafe walking our streets or going about their daily lives," Gideon said.

Gideon Moi's sentiments come after the country continues to witness a wave of murder incidents over the last few days.

Other political leaders have also called for justice for the affected families.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna condemned the brutal killing of three women from Eastleigh.

"Given the recent wave of abductions and killings, it's hard to believe anyone feels a sense of safety in our own country right now. Nobody is safe until all of us are safe," Sifuna stated.

"In the wake of the brutal murders of three females from Eastleigh, I paid a visit to the IG of Police Douglas Kanja at his Jogoo house office in the company of Kamukunji MP

Yusuf Hassan to express our concern over the recent spate of brutal killings across Kenya. The Police must do more to secure the safety of all Kenyans. No one is safe until all of us are safe."

