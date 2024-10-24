OKIYA OMTATAH explains why he voted NO on GACHAGUA’s impeachment motion at the Senate







Thursday October 24, 2024 - Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, has explained the reason why he voted no to the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagia when it was tabled in the Senate last week.

Speaking to the press, Omtatah openly admitted that he was among the few Senators opposed to Gachagua's removal from office.

Omtatah argued that the impeached Deputy President should have been allowed an opportunity to defend himself in the Senate.

The outspoken lawmaker further stated that he was not convinced Gachagua should be impeached based on the charges against him.

"Even me, I had questions for him to clarify and I didn't get the chance to ask them. I voted no to all the charges because I don't believe that I can live with my conscience, condemning a man to such a sentence when I am not convinced beyond reasonable doubt," Omtatah said.

When asked if the courts could rescue Gachagua, he expressed doubt that the impeached Deputy President would receive a favourable ruling due to the alleged level of state capture in the country.

"He should try the courts. But given the level of state capture I don't see him having a very good chance. Let's wait and see what happens," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST