“RUTO Must Go" Chants rent the air in Germany as Kenya’s ambassador is heckled like Burukenge – She remained dumb like a scarecrow (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Kenya's Ambassador to Germany Stella Mokaya Orina on Wednesday wished the earth would swallow her after she was heckled badly by Kenyans living in Germany.

The ambassador was among Kenyans who had gathered for a social function in Berlin, and like Kenyan politicians, she begged for a chance to address the crowd.

However, when she took to the podium, the crowd began chanting "Ruto must go," leaving her speechless and forcing her to stand in silence, staring at the crowd in embarrassment.

Here is a video of Kenya's Ambassador to Germany, Stella Orina, being publicly embarrassed by Kenyans living in Germany, who shouted, "Ruto must go! Ruto must go!"

Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Stella Mokaya Orina encounters backlash during an event in Berlin where attendees shouted her down with "Ruto Must Go" chants. pic.twitter.com/SRBShawgbR — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 9, 2024

